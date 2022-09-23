Mr. Thurman Lee (Bunk) Bolen, Jr. 90, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born October 21, 1931 at Boissevain, Virginia
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. til noon. The funeral service will take place at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at noon. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
