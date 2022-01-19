For the last eight years, the THS Emergency Shelter in Carrollton has assisted thousands of individuals in the local area who are in need of temporary shelter, as well as clothing and basic food items. During periods of inclement weather, especially during extended periods of cold temperatures, the organization's services are particularly in great demand.
According to the organization's CEO, Laddie Carter, the THS Emergency Shelter, which stands for "The Holy Spirit," was originally called "The Homeless Shelter," but was changed to better reflect the overall sponsoring group's purposes and guiding principles.
"We are supported entirely by volunteers," Carter explained, "and have been since we started back in 2014."
She said the COVID pandemic has restricted their efforts somewhat, but the THS Emergency Shelter's goals are still being met.
"We are currently receiving 30-60 requests for assistance each week," Carter said.
Since January 1, the organization has provided shelter at a local motel for a cumulative total of 280 people at a cost of $50-$60 per night. According to Carter, this benefit is available when the temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for two consecutive nights.
"We now have an agreement with he Carrollton Police Department which allows officers to secure two nights at a local motel under the THS Shelter's account, rather than officers paying out of pocket," Carter noted.
Additionally, in collaboration with a local church and a private individual, THS has provided blankets and over 80 personal care bags and 50 stocked backpacks to officers for distribution as the see the need.
During 2020, the THS Emergency Shelter served over 840 different men, women and children,. Many guests were served with gift cards or by having medical services/prescriptions paid. The majority were assisted with motel rooms from two nights to eight weeks. In total during 2020, 4,790 nights of shelter (rent, motel stays, recovery programs, etc) were paid.
"We averaged more than $13,000 per month, just for shelter-related costs," Carter said.
"And overall, our expenses during 2020 came to over $182,000, up from $84,106 in 2019.
Last year, during 2021, THS paid for approximately 4,200 nights of sheltering, including motel fees and rent. From the 2021 budget, a total of approximately 425 households, including adults and children, were served, which equates to more than 900 separate individuals.
Carter emphasized that direct program services to the THS Emergency Shelter's guests represented over 95% of the expenditures with the remainder funding management and administrative costs and expenses being associated with fundraising and public awareness efforts.
Contributions to the THS Emergency Shelter come from a variety of sources, including donations from individuals and organizations, as well as grants from the Community Foundation of West Georgia, Carroll EMC, Georgia Power, Walmart and the North Georgia Methodist Housing and Homeless Fund.
"We also partner with the Open Hands Ministry, which is a collaborative effort of local churches that provide food and financial assistance," Carter explained.
"Also, some groups have recently sponsored fundraisers on our behalf," she noted, "including Soul Roots through a 5K run, Southern Hills-The Church at City Station, and the Catholic Youth."
She emphasized that many contributions comes from individuals. Since the THS Emergency Shelter has 501(c)(3) status, donations are tax-deductible.
Assessment of all individuals requesting assistance is done through a questionnaire that asks for detailed background information, including an explanation of current circumstances, if previous assistance from the THS Shelter has been received, history of COVID and vaccination status, current and past employment, and current benefits received such as Social Security, unemployment, food stamps, etc.
THS Emergency Shelter staff evaluates the responses that are received via email or phone each Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, call the THS Shelter at 470-729-2390.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.