By Tucker Cole and Mary Tolleson
It is not so easy to see today, but the town of Tallapoosa was once a railroad-fueled boom city, boasting one of the largest grape-growing and winemaking industries in the entire eastern United States.
The success built on wine and railroads was soon derailed by prohibition, but artifacts still remain of this successful time in Tallapoosa’s history.
The railroad came to the Tallapoosa area in 1882, and the town grew from 50-75 people to 500 almost overnight. Ralph Spencer, considered the founder of the town, came from Essex, Connecticut to Tallapoosa in 1886 on this very railroad.
In ten years, the town became industrially important. By 1892, Tallapoosa had the Lithia Springs Hotel, which at the time was the largest wooden structure east of the Mississippi, on top of the first free public school in Georgia. Surrounding these were 78 businesses and industries and a new population of 3.000 people.
However, after a few years, the boom fizzled out. So Spencer, hearing of the popularity of the grape-growing industry, went to Hungary for grape cuttings, and Tallapoosa’s grape-growing culture was soon born.
W. W. Summerlin, Spencer’s assistant, bought and sold lots of land to become vineyards at a profit — most of which were bought sight unseen by people from the North. From 1893-97, charters were granted in Haralson County to nine corporations, organized for selling land and making wine.
Observations in early promotional materials for the newly-introduced culture stated, “Grapes grow in luxuriance and abundance, the planting of grapes should be a profitable industry.”
From April 1894 to May 1895, the Steadman Colony of Fruit Growers, the Highland Colony of Fruit Growers, the Southland Colony, and the Southern Homestead and Fruit Growers companies were organized, and all principal offices were in Tallapoosa.
But unlike Tallapoosa’s first boom, the grape industry was not an overnight success. The people who had start-up business tried planting imported grape cuttings, but they could not properly tend to them, so Mr. Spencer had to make another trip, this time to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to secure more workers for
the vineyards.
There, Spencer met with Father Janishek, a Catholic priest, and made a pact with him to bring 400 families to Haralson County to tend the vineyards. Although the number did not quite reach this expectation, at least 200 families and likely more did make the journey.
Most of these new families were Hungarian immigrants who had come to the United States due to bad living conditions in their home country, escaping both an aristocratic government that caused poorer people to suffer, as well as a famine that started in 1868. In fact, over a million people immigrated from Hungary to America from 1896-1910.
Along with giving families new homes, Spencer also promised father Janishek an estate of 30 acres, a white castle home, a wine cellar, and a chariot with four white horses. This home overlooked the vineyards, and it still stands on Ridgeway Road, east of Tallapoosa.
After the winemaking started, French wine experts came to make sure the product was just right, and as soon as the products gained popularity in the market, the city began to grow. Houses were built and the town of Budapest was established as a result of the Hungarian influence, named after the country’s capital.
The main grape-growing development was on 2,000 acres east of Tallapoosa, now near Highway 78. Later a group of Slovakians came to Haralson County, and a separate townsite was built, since they did not often get along with the Hungarians.
Despite their differences, the Slavs were grape growing, wine making people as well, so about three miles east of Tallapoosa, a town of roughly 60 buildings was plotted into lots for businesses and grape growing, and was deemed Nitra, the name of a Slovakian city.
With both Hungarian and Slovakians all working toward a similar goal, Haralson County suddenly boasted a large array of vineyards and wineries. According to census data on agriculture around this time, vineyards covered roughly 5000 acres in Haralson County, with 665,885 grapevines producing 1,593,536 pounds of grapes.
According to the 1900 census, the county produced over 64 thousand gallons of wine, which was more than 15 times that of Georgia’s second largest producer, Houston County.
No other county in Georgia even came close.
By this point, Tallapoosa founder Ralph Spencer had established the Georgia Vineyard Company, and he was soon followed by C.H. Johnson, who took charge of all the vineyards. With that, a thousand more acres of land around Tallapoosa were planted in grapes.
With the wine also came the necessity for glass bottles and crates, and Tallapoosa’s glass manufacturing company ramped up with the purchase of the existing Dixie Glass Works, and the plant was remodeled and enlarged. The new company produced about 69,000 bottles monthly and made its own boxes and crates.
Tallapoosa grape growers also constructed sheds for packing grapes to ship to northern markets, but the vineyards produced so many grapes that it was often impossible to get enough refrigerated train cars to ensure marketable products when they arrived in the North. By this point, Tallapoosa was regarded by many as “the largest wine center east of the Mississippi.”
Other than the problem of grape abundance, times were good in Tallapoosa and surrounding areas for several years until alcohol prohibition was passed in Georgia on January 1, 1908. With the law passed, most glass blowers and grape growers were forced to move into other areas. Some even vacated their homes with most of their possessions left behind.
Today, all that remains of the flourishing time is a few artifacts, including a Nitra home near Old Ridgeway Road and Highway 78, and the history passed down to residents.
