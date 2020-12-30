It might be a stretch to say that a train crash in the middle of Villa Rica might be symbolic of the entire year of 2020 for the city, but it certainly was the most spectacular event.
In a year of pandemic, which shut down recreational sports teams, closed businesses, stopped concerts and festivals, and generally made life uncertain and sometimes grim, a literal train wreck downtown might indeed seem to be apt metaphor.
But it was also a year of continued growth for the City of Gold, not only in terms of new residents moving into town and new developments being planned, but also in getting ready for that growth. City leaders looked ahead 20 years down the road toward the day the city will lapping Carrollton as Carroll County’s largest municipality.
It was also a year of challenge for the city. In fact, almost all the events of 2020 were influenced in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the first property tax increase for city residents in years.
On the bright side, city residents got their first non-increase in utility bills in three years, since the revenues from the city’s water and sanitation departments were finally in the black, after years of deficits in which those operations had to be shored up by the general fund.
This positive, as City Manager Tom Barber pointed out at a recent council meeting, puts the city on good financial footing for loans and grants that will fund the next phases of the city’s plan to manage its growth.
Mask order goes into effectThe pandemic made its first appearance in Carroll County in mid-March, prompting county officials to defer to state health experts in issuing shelter-in-place orders. Later, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a series of executive orders that all but shut down restaurants and other businesses not deemed “essential” to the economy.
City Hall essentially closed its doors to the public and many city staffers worked from home, with only a skeleton crew operating the phones. Other city workers, however, could not isolate — including the city’s police department.
Major retailers, including grocery stores, required customers to wear masks. But similar requirements issued by city governments rubbed some people the wrong way.
On July 9, as COVID infections continued to rise in the county — and after some city workers were infected — Mayor Gil McDougal, who had been sworn in seven months earlier, issued his first executive order requiring all city workers to wear masks and requiring all visitors to city buildings wear masks.
When other Georgia cities issued more restrictive mask orders, Gov. Kemp pushed back, specifically banning those cities from taking action that exceeded his own executive order. But McDougal’s order remained in place and in fact was recently extended until Feb. 28.
A clash over smokingIn June, McDougal acted in another matter that also was related to the pandemic, but which upset a vocal group of city business owners and put him in conflict with the city council.
A citizen had complained to the mayor about being in line with a smoker while both were waiting to enter a store that had, because of the virus, limited the number of indoor customers. The mayor asked the city attorney if something could be done to protect people from exposure to cigarette smoke and was told the city already had an ordinance — but it wasn’t being enforced. McDougal issued a memorandum requiring it be enforced.
The “Smoke-Free Air Ordinance” had been engrossed into the city’s book of codes even though council members had never officially adopted it. The ordinance was tougher than a similar law passed by the state, especially regarding restaurants.
While the state law carved out exceptions for restaurants if their service was limited to those over age 18, Villa Rica’s law only allowed a restaurant owner to permit smoking if they have an outdoor smoking section — which they could only do if their outdoor service area is half the size of their indoor service area.
Two restaurants who only permitted smokers aged at least 21 pushed back against McDougal’s order. One owner said the pandemic was already causing him a loss in business and that the ordinance would harm him further.
The City Council eventually voted to repeal the smoking ordinance and replace it with another one that was friendlier to restaurants that cater only to those over 21. But McDougal vetoed that amended ordinance. It was his first veto since becoming mayor and set up the council’s first attempt to override that veto.
That attempt failed in September, when a motion to override failed to muster enough votes. This means that the tough ordinance that existed before the council’s amended version remains in effect.
Budget reflects pandemic economyIn October, the City Council approved a $35 million budget that, for the first time in three years, included no increase in utility fees.
But reflecting the new pandemic economy, the budget anticipated much less income from the city’s recreation department and Pine Mountain museum, expecting that the coronavirus might continue to depress tourism and prevent recreation department sports teams from playing.
To make up for some of the revenue lost due to the pandemic, the council had, on Aug. 25, approved a property tax increase, the first one in 11 years, setting the millage rate at 6.25. This was short of the 6.5 rate that city staffers had first proposed, but higher than the 2020 rollback rate of 5.488.
Council members had been reluctant to increase the amount of tax paid by property owners, but in discussions leading up to the vote they seemed to find no other option to make up for the lost revenue streams.
One increase for the new fiscal year was in salaries and benefits for city employees. The city is in the third phase of an overall plan to boost those salaries so that they will be more in line with what other cities are paying. The goal has been to prevent those cities from poaching experienced personnel from city departments.
A traffic study — finallyIt’s no secret to anyone who lives in Villa Rica that there’s a traffic problem, but at the Nov. 10 City Council meeting the city’s first-ever comprehensive study of its traffic issues was presented, one which city leaders hope will provide a literal roadmap to begin solving these problems.
The study, which had long been called for by city leaders is the first of its kind. It is the result of a months-long study of traffic patterns in the city, and research collected from the public and other sources on where particular problems exist.
The goal of the project as to give city leaders as complete a picture of all the city’s traffic problems as possible, as well as potential solutions. With that knowledge, the leaders say they can begin to prioritize projects to address the problems, all of which will be expensive.
The study — which is available on the city’s website — outlines 60 projects that could be adopted over an unspecified timeline. The projects are designed to increase traffic flow, make intersections safer and provide alternate conduits for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Making plans for growthIn August, the council took about two minutes to approve what represented over a year’s work by the city administration and the subject of numerous hours of discussion: a sweeping overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance.
The revision of the zoning ordinance had been in motion since February and resulted in a 296-page comprehensive zoning ordinance that city officials say sets the stage for streamlined development in the city. The plan will also give city officials greater control in how the city grows, keeping that growth in line with its development plan.
The main problem with Villa Rica’s current old ordinance, city officials said, was twofold. One, many of the city’s residential lot sizes did not conform to their zoning classification. Second, many of the town’s structures are mismatched to the zoned use of the land they sit upon.
The new plan sorts all the city’s property parcels into new zoning classifications. In some cases, properties that are now vacant but zoned for a higher density use — including industrial — have been returned to the default zoning condition of agricultural. Not because the city wants it returned to farmland, but to give city officials a new chance to shape the growth of the city according to their long-range development plans.
A handful of property owners raised objections to the plan, and the city is now in the process of reconciling those.
A glimpse into the futureIn September, City Manager Barber mapped out for council members a 20-year plan that he said could pay for the city’s many needs through a pattern of sustained growth.
Barber discussed individual problems facing the city in five different categories: water, sewer, transportation, recreation, and facilities. None of the issues can be solved overnight, but Barber discussed how they might be addressed over time.
One big challenge for the future is finding another source of water. The city has two reservoirs that can produce 1.3 million per day. But the city needs 2 million gallons daily and must make up that deficit by buying water from Carroll County.
What water the city does supply is produced by a 1960s water plant that is showing its age and cannot be further expanded without the city running afoul of state regulatory agencies. And the water is delivered through a network of inadequately sized pipes which leak. Sewage is carried by antique conduits that are crumbling because a network of underpowered lift stations can’t adequately move sludge that produces corrosive chemicals in the pipes.
Barber estimated that solving the water issues alone would cost $35 million — the same amount of money as in this year’s total budget. Solving the sewer issues would take an additional $21 million.
To pay these costs, Barber proposed primarily a combination of low-interest loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), or longer-term general obligation bonds. In a recent council meeting, Barber told the council members that the improvement in water revenues now makes the city a better loan prospect.
To repay those debts, Barber favors an approach that boils down to steady growth; a combination of adding population to the city and increasing the value of its commercial, industrial, and residential properties.
The city manager has calculated that the city must add at least 500 new residential units to the city each year, or about 1,000 new residents. Those new users of city utilities would increase the revenue needed to pay back those loans, which Barber reckoned to be less risky than the debt the city has previously taken on.
On the way to a new downtownAs 2021 gets underway, so do plans that city leaders hope will secure the growth Barber forecast.
If previous statements about the long desired and often delayed North Loop Bypass hold true, Villa Ricans can expect to see the first steps toward construction begin later in the New Year. Once complete, the new roadway is expected to take a considerable amount of traffic — especially tractor trailers — out of downtown.
And, another long-desired road, the Mirror Lake Connector, got closer to reality during 2020. Earlier this month, the city council approved a redevelopment plan that focuses on the creation of the city’s first Tax Allocation District — TAD — which proposes to bring new homes and businesses to a currently under-developed section of the east side of the city, along the corridor of the proposed Connector.
This roadway, which will link the Mirror Lake Community to downtown, is expected to spur development that would pay for the huge costs of creating the roadway and the underlying city infrastructure that will be needed. Within the confines of the TAD, those developments would appreciate in value, generating the tax revenues to pay back construction bonds.
If all this comes to fruition, the entire downtown area could be transformed, realizing the dreams of numerous plans and proposals over the years to make the city more walk-friendly and a haven of retail and residential areas — in line with other Georgia railroad towns like Kennesaw and Acworth.
Even if the Sept. 24 collision of a Norfolk Southern train and a truck downtown was one of the more spectacular events of 2020, and if this year’s pandemic played havoc with city life and economics, there is always hope for 2021. If past is prologue, Villa Rica will continue to shake off adversity.
