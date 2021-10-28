Costumed residents will take over the area of The Mill amphitheater in downtown Villa Rica on Saturday, as the annual Thrill at The Mill gets underway.
The Oct. 30 event will feature contests and the renowned Zombie Run and will last from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Thrill at the Mill allows families to bring their costumed little ones for a day of safe events. There will be a costume contest and a pumpkin-carving contest, along with other activities and vendors on site.
Admission to the Festival is free.
The fun begins early in the morning, with registration for the Zombie Run and One Mile Fun Run. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with the fun run starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K run/walk event starting at 9 a.m. It all takes place at The Mill, located at 106 Temple St.
The 5K run follows a course that travels east from The Mill on Main Street, turning north on Stone Street, then west on Gordon Street and down North Candler Street and south to West Church Street. From there, the course travels west, then north along North Avenue all the way up to Old Stone Road. From there, runners/walkers will head east until just past Tanner Medical Center / Villa Rica, where they will turn around and follow the same course in reverse back to the amphitheater.
Sponsors for this year’s event are Villa Rica Main Street, the City of Villa Rica, Tanner Health System, Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, Southwire, Avaas spa and tan, GFL, and Villa Rica Yoga.
