There will be an eerie atmosphere around The MILL Amphitheater in Villa Rica in two weeks as the city holds its annual Thrill at the Mill and 5K Zombie Run.

Thrill at the Mill, set for Oct. 29, allows families to bring their costumed little ones for a morning of safe events, including candy courtesy of downtown businesses. There will be a costume contest and other Halloween-themed activities. It all takes place at The Mill Amphitheater, located at 106 Temple St.

