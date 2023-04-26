Three women's golf standouts from the University of West Georgia have been named All-Gulf South Conference, all three earning multiple All-Conference awards now in their careers.
Ainsley Cowart earned First Team All-GSC honors for the third time in her career while Maddy Schultz and Katherine Densmore made the Second Team. It was Schultz's third honor of her career and the second for Densmore.
The trio led the Wolves all season long, with Cowart leading in scoring average at 74.6 followed by Densmore at 75.9 and Schultz at 76.2. Most recently, all three finished inside the top-15 at the GSC Championships, with Schultz taking fourth, Cowart finishing fifth, and Densmore notching an 11th-place finish.
For the season, Cowart, Densmore, and Schultz have combined for seven top-10 finishes with Cowart earning three top-five finishes on the season.
Schultz and Cowart become the fourth and fifth players to earn at least three All-Conference honors in UWG history, joining Franziska Bremm (4), Sarah Ross (4), and Maria Torres (3).
