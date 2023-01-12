Harrison Frost, Jaxton Carson, and Deontae Overstreet were nationally recognized on Monday, as the trio earned honorable mention honors for the 2022 Don Hansen Football All-American Team.
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.
In 2022, Frost finished third in the country in passing yards per game with 311.2, while finishing 21st in passing touchdowns with 25. At the season's end, Frost's stat line consisted of 3,112 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, leading to the Kennesaw native being named Second Team All-GSC and a national finalist for the Harlan Hill award.
In his first year in the UWG football program, Carson finished fifth in the country and set a UWG single-season record with 20 rushing touchdowns, while finishing 29th in rushing yards with 1,012 on 186 carries. Through 10 games in 2022, Carson rushed for over 100 yards in five games and rushed for over 150 in two, including a career-high 175 yards and three touchdowns against Valdosta State on October 22 which led to the Phenix City, Alabama native being named First Team All-GSC.
As for Overstreet, he was named First Team All-GSC for the second consecutive season in 2022, after racking up 34 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one defensive touchdown, and five pass break-ups. Along with his All-Conference selection, Overstreet was also named Second Team All-Super Region 2 by the D2CCA.
The UWG trio of Frost, Carson, and Overstreet were three of 16 GSC represented players named to the Don Hansen All-American Team.
