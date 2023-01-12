Harrison Frost

Quarterback Harrison Frost was one of three UWG Wolves selected to the 2022 Don Hansen Football All-American Team.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Harrison Frost, Jaxton Carson, and Deontae Overstreet were nationally recognized on Monday, as the trio earned honorable mention honors for the 2022 Don Hansen Football All-American Team.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.

