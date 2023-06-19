Three UWG spring sport student-athletes were recognized by the Gulf South Conference on Friday for their work both on the field and the classroom as Anthony Calabro, Ainsley Cowart, and Maddy Schultz were named GSC All-Academic.
To be named Academic All-GSC, student-athletes must at least be a sophomore at their respective institutions and spent a full calendar year enrolled. They must also maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or significant reserve.
The accolades continue to pile for Calabro as the outfielder adds a GSC All-Academic selection to his illustrious resume. In the classroom, Calabro majors in Sport Management and accumulated a 3.21 GPA. On the field, the senior led the conference in batting average and runs scored with a .418 batting average and 65 runs, leading to All-American, All-GSC, All-Region, and All-District selections.
For the third consecutive year, Cowart and Schultz have received this honor. Cowart, who is majoring in Health and Community Wellness, finished her academic year with a 3.81 GPA, while performing at an elite level on the golf course, leading to another All-GSC selection and a NCAA Regional appearance.
As for Schultz, she ends her academic year with a 3.73 GPA, majoring in Mass Communications. Similar to Cowart on the golf course, Schultz performed at a high level for the Wolves which led to the Johns Creek native being named to her third All-GSC team in her career.
Additionally, West Georgia had a total of 84 student-athletes (23 softball, 21 baseball, 17 track and field, nine tennis, eight men's golf, and six women's golf) named to the GSC honor roll. For that honor, student-athletes must have a 3.00 GPA and played against outside competition during the season.
