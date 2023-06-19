Three UWG spring sport student-athletes were recognized by the Gulf South Conference on Friday for their work both on the field and the classroom as Anthony Calabro, Ainsley Cowart, and Maddy Schultz were named GSC All-Academic.

To be named Academic All-GSC, student-athletes must at least be a sophomore at their respective institutions and spent a full calendar year enrolled. They must also maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or significant reserve.