Three Wolves named First-Team All-GSC

UWG's Anthony Calabro, Payton Berry, and Sam Ladner were named First-Team All-GSC baseball players for the season.

 UWG ATHLETICS

The end of the year awards are starting to roll in for UWG Baseball, and three Wolves have been selected to the All-GSC teams, with Peyton Berry, Anthony Calabro, and Sam Lander receiving First Team selections.

In just one year removed from a serious elbow injury, Peyton Berry returned with a vengeance on the mound on his way to his first All-GSC selection, and the first starting pitcher to be named all conference first team since Brandon Goldsmith in 2016. Berry posted an 8-1 record in the regular season while appearing 14 times and making nine starts.

Trending Videos