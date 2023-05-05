Three Wolves named First-Team All-GSC

The end of the year awards are starting to roll in for UWG Baseball, and three Wolves have been selected to the All-GSC teams, with Peyton Berry, Anthony Calabro, and Sam Lander receiving First Team selections.
In just one year removed from a serious elbow injury, Peyton Berry returned with a vengeance on the mound on his way to his first All-GSC selection, and the first starting pitcher to be named all conference first team since Brandon Goldsmith in 2016. Berry posted an 8-1 record in the regular season while appearing 14 times and making nine starts.
The senior from Kennesaw easily led the Wolves in innings pitched this season at 64.0, allowing just 61 hits, 28 earned runs, and 20 walks while striking out 50. Berry also threw two complete games on the season against Christian Brothers and Delta State on his way to a 3.94 ERA.
Make it back-to-back first team All-GSC selections for the Wolves center fielder Anthony Calabro, as the junior from St. Johns, FL was in serious contention for GSC Player of the Year all season long. Calabro led the Wolves in average, runs scored, hits, RBI's, and slugging percentage, and was tied for the lead in triples and home runs. His .419 average and his 72 hits ranked fourth in the GSC, while ranking inside the top 10 in every other category. Calabro also played in and started all 47 games and made just three errors in center.
In his second season with the Wolves, Sam Ladner finally broke through and was rewarded for his strong performance on the diamond in 2023. Moving over to second base this season, Ladner hit .353 in 38 games this season, amassing 49 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, and was second on the team in home runs with 10.
Collectively, these three helped lead the team to top five finishes in both team offense and ERA, and helped the Wolves back to the Gulf South Conference Tournament for the first time since 2021.
The Wolves will now shift their focus to the opening round of the tournament as they were set to take on the Blazers from Valdosta State at Choccolocco Park.
