Villa Rica High School track seniors Trey Campbell, Kenadi Aker, and Quess Dunson have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at Reinhardt University where they will compete with Reinhardt’s Track Team.

Campbell finished his senior year at Villa Rica with a ninth-place finish at sectionals in the 400-meter dash, running a 51.27 and narrowly missing state qualification. He was also a part of the Wildcats' 4x100-meter relay team that qualified for state, placing fifth at sectionals with a mark of 42.42 seconds.