Villa Rica High School track seniors Trey Campbell, Kenadi Aker, and Quess Dunson have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at Reinhardt University where they will compete with Reinhardt’s Track Team.
Campbell finished his senior year at Villa Rica with a ninth-place finish at sectionals in the 400-meter dash, running a 51.27 and narrowly missing state qualification. He was also a part of the Wildcats' 4x100-meter relay team that qualified for state, placing fifth at sectionals with a mark of 42.42 seconds.
As for Aker, she concluded her career as a Wildcat with two placements at sectionals, running a 12.84 for 12th in the 100-meter dash finals and a 27.13 in the 200 meter finals for 14th. She also ended in the top four in region competition in both of these events, while also competing in the long jump and placing sixth.
Dunson was the first leg of the aforementioned boys 4x100 team that qualified for state competition. This team, including both Campbell and Dunson, went on to finish sixth in the entire state for class 5A, running a 42.26. Dunson also competed in the 100 and 200 meter dashes in region competition this year, placing sixth in the 100-meter finals with a time of 11.19 and 19th in the 200-meter prelims.
