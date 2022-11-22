Three Wolves were honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) on Tuesday, with Emilee Harris, Caitlin Frazee, and Sydney Blackmon being named Academic All-District.
To be eligible for an Academic All-District nomination, you must be a sophomore on the field, attend the institution for a full year, play in 50% of the team’s contents, and maintain a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.
For the second consecutive season, Harris led the Wolves in kills, accumulating 279 on a .151 hitting percentage this year. Alongside her kills, the Canton native also ranked third on the team in digs with 283 and fourth in service aces with 35, while also etching her name in the UWG Volleyball history books by becoming the seventh player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs. In the classroom, Harris posted a 3.97 GPA, as an accounting major, and is set to graduate with her Bachelor’s degree this December.
Frazee finished her junior season fourth on the team in kills with 149 on a .149 hitting percentage, while also sitting third on the team in blocks with 54. The outside hitter posted career-highs in kills and blocks this season with a career-high 16 kills coming against Christian Brothers on Oct. 29 and a career-high six blocks against Montevallo on Oct. 21. Frazee, a sport management major, compiled a 3.92 GPA and is also set to graduate this December.
Blackmon’s historic 2022 campaign continues with her Academic All-District nomination. Along with this nomination, Blackmon was named second team All-GSC for the second straight season after leading the conference in regular season digs for the second straight year with 525 in 32 matches.
After a 22-dig performance against Rollins College on Oct. 14, the Columbus native became the eighth player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs. In the classroom, Blackmon majors in marketing, accumulating a 3.88 GPA and is set to graduate with her Bachelor’s degree in the Summer.
As a group, the trio averaged an outstanding 3.92 GPA, while also putting up historic numbers on the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.