Three Wolves were honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) on Tuesday, with Emilee Harris, Caitlin Frazee, and Sydney Blackmon being named Academic All-District.

To be eligible for an Academic All-District nomination, you must be a sophomore on the field, attend the institution for a full year, play in 50% of the team’s contents, and maintain a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

