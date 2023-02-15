023 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships

2023 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships

 Photo by Michael Wade

Birmingham, Al. — Three West Georgia Track and Field indoor records fell at the hands of three different UWG athletes on Tuesday afternoon at 2023 GSC Indoor Track & Field Championships as the Wolves finished day one in second place in the team competition.

The Wolves closed out the day in second place in the overall team competition and enters the final day, on Wednesday, trailing defending champion Lee by 43 points.

