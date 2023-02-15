Birmingham, Al. — Three West Georgia Track and Field indoor records fell at the hands of three different UWG athletes on Tuesday afternoon at 2023 GSC Indoor Track & Field Championships as the Wolves finished day one in second place in the team competition.
The Wolves closed out the day in second place in the overall team competition and enters the final day, on Wednesday, trailing defending champion Lee by 43 points.
Pentathlon - 11 Points
T'oni Birden competed in her first GSC Championship Pentathlon in 2023 and set a new school record by earning 3,144 points which was good enough for a silver medal. Sophomore Olivia Fulford also competed in the event and finished sixth.
Shot Put - 8 Points
Brandi Boddy continued her mastery of the shot put, throwing for a UWG school record 14.04m in her final throw of the day. That throw was also the second-highest GSC Indoor throw ever, propelling Boddy to a second place finish. Boddy was the only athlete to ever win the shot put competition at the GSC Indoor championships, dating back to four years at the inaugural championships. Nicole Richards and Beth Taylor placed 16th and 24th, respectively, with throws of 10.31m and 7.53m.
200m
Senior Paishence Collier continued her record-breaking year, by setting a new West Georgia school record in the 200m Dash Prelims. Collier placed seventh with a time of 25.32 and qualified for the 200m Dash Finals tomorrow. Kira Montefusco, Hannah Dunston, Camille Gaskins, and Mia Culpepper also competed in the event.
Long Jump - 13 Points
Collier also performed well in the Long Jump event, recording a jump of 5.78m on her final attempt of the day. Freshman T'oni Birden finished the event sixth with a jump of 5.38m, while Dasani Minter and Mia Culpepper placed seventh and ninth, respectively. Lexi Walton placed 12th.
Heats - 60m and 60mh
Four Wolves qualified for the finals in the short sprint heats on Tuesday, led by Campbell Brown's 7.67 run in the 60m prelims. That was just off of her own school record of 7.76 earlier this season. Hannah Dunston also qualified for the finals with a time of 7.79. Birden also qualified for the 60mh after placing sixth in the prelims with a time of 9.33. Sophomore Chioma Uwaomah will join Birden in the finals after finishing eighth with a time of 9.47.
5000m
The duo of Coley Branum and freshman Catherine Greer finished 18th and 20th with times of 19:32.82 and 20:32.55.
The event's final day commenced on Wednesday morning at the Birmingham Crossplex.
