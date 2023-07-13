TAMPA, Fla. — Following standout performances at the USA Track and Field Region-4 Junior Olympic Championships, Carrollton High School will be sending three athletes to the USATF national championships in Eugene, Oregon late this July.
Highlighting the regional performances was Jaylyn Rooks, who took first place in the 15-16 girls category 3000-meter run with a time of 12:07.12. Rooks also took second in the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:19.44, just missing first place by under four seconds.
The Trojans’ other two qualifiers for USATF nationals both competed in the high jump.
Zaniya Freeman placed eighth in the 15-16 girls category high jump with a mark of 1.30 meters to qualify for nationals.
Izear Wimberly took second place in the 15-16 boys category high jump with a mark of 1.85 meters, narrowly behind first place, which was 1.95.
All three of these athletes compete for the Trojan Elite track club during the summer track and field season.
The USATF Junior Olympic Nationals will be held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, starting on July 24 and concluding on July 30 at 3 p.m.
For Rooks, the 15-16 girls 3000m run is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 10:15 a.m. and the 15-16 girls 1500m run is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at 8 a.m.
Wimberly’s 15-16 boys high jump is slated for Friday, July 28 at 8 a.m. while Freeman’s event, the 15-16 girls high jump, is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 8 a.m.
Scheduled times of events are subject to change. Live results of the events can be viewed on the MileSplit website, and live streaming of the USATF Junior Olympic Championships will be available with a subscription through the USATF website.
