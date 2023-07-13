TAMPA, Fla. — Following standout performances at the USA Track and Field Region-4 Junior Olympic Championships, Carrollton High School will be sending three athletes to the USATF national championships in Eugene, Oregon late this July.

Highlighting the regional performances was Jaylyn Rooks, who took first place in the 15-16 girls category 3000-meter run with a time of 12:07.12. Rooks also took second in the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:19.44, just missing first place by under four seconds.