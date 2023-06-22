ROCKMART — Rockmart High School wrapped up hosting the second day of their padded football camp on Thursday, and among the teams competing were three different coverage area schools, including Bremen, Central and Temple high schools.
The Blue Devils, Lions and Tigers were joined by several other West-Georgia area schools at the camp, including host team Rockmart, as well as Alexander, Paulding County, South Atlanta, Trion and Troup County.
Day two of the padded camp consisted solely of team scrimmage drills. On the main stadium field, Bremen, Temple and Alexander were paired together on one half of the field for 10-play scrimmages, while Rockmart, Paulding and Troup started up on the other half of the field.
With Temple’s new wing-T offensive scheme on the field for the first time all day against Alexander’s defense, the Tigers initially were slowed by the Cougar defense, but late in the 10-play series, Jace Glenn broke through a running lane for a long rushing touchdown.
Shortly after, Bremen’s offense was set against Temple’s defense to start their day of scrimmages. The Blue Devils moved the ball well with a few early productive runs and short passes. Their drive slowed a bit when Temple linebacker Hudson Nix had a pass breakup over the middle—one that he nearly picked off—but Bremen recovered and quarterback Carson Kimball tossed a fade to Owen Millians in the back-left corner of the end zone for a score.
According to head coach Davis Russell, the Blue Devils plan to utilize both Carson Kimball and Aiden Price at quarterback this season.
On Central’s side of early scrimmages, the Lions started the day up on the practice field—just across the track from the stadium—and they were paired with South Atlanta and Trion.
Rising freshman quarterback J.R. Harris seemingly took the majority of the early reps with the offense, while later in the day, rising senior Devan Powell also got in quality reps at quarterback. This demonstrated Central’s ongoing process of evaluating their personnel at the quarterback position in the offseason.
At the end of the day, a steady rotation of teams and their offensive and defensive groups allowed every team the opportunity to play every other team in attendance.
