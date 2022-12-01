Three K9s serve local law enforcement agencies

K-9 Deputy Dred of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, pictured with his handler, Deputy Levi Cavender, is one of two specially-trained K-9s serving  the department, the other being Rambo. The Carrollton Police Department currently has one four-legged officer, K9 Jack.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY GEORGIA POLICE FOUNDATION

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested 160 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s. Carrollton K9 officer Jack, and K9 Dredd and K9 Rambo, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, are the latest canines to receive their own LOF Streetfighter Vest, valued at $4,300.

What is unique about these K9 protective vests is that they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight which helps protect our Law Enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating. In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes.

