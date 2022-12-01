The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested 160 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s. Carrollton K9 officer Jack, and K9 Dredd and K9 Rambo, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, are the latest canines to receive their own LOF Streetfighter Vest, valued at $4,300.
What is unique about these K9 protective vests is that they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight which helps protect our Law Enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating. In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes.
Keeping a K9s body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that our four legged officers are protected at all times.
K9 Officers run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.
"The Georgia Police K9 Foundation could not be more excited in knowing we have that our organization has assisted in the protection of our K9 officers against work related injuries or worse yet, death," the foundation stated in a press release.
According to Kyle Briley, founder and president of Georgia Police K9 Foundation, “Our organization is honored to protect K9 Jack, with the Carrollton Police Department, and both, K9 Dredd and K9 Rambo, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office."
"These protective vests were made possible by generous contributions from our supporters. Working together, we really do make a difference," Briley added.
K9 Jack, a two-year-old Shepherd/Belgium Malinois, is a odor detection, tracking, and apprehension canine. K9 Dredd, a one and a half-year-old Belgium Malinois and K9 Rambo, a three-year-old Belgium Malinois, are both patrol, detection, and apprehension canines.
The K-9 Officers protect the citizens in Carroll County for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their respective handler.
"They absolutely love family time and meeting the wonderful people in the community," Briley noted, "but these incredible Law Enforcement K9’s all time favorite activity is playing the game at work. Our four-legged officers love doing their job."
Georgia Police K9 Foundation (GPK9F) is an all volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the Police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe.
"Our goal is to protect as many of Georgia’s four-legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as, bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan Kits) in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure," Briley explained.
Briley also said that once a K9 has retired, the handler will adopt their K9 partner and best friend.
In the absence of state or local retirement benefits for the K9s, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation helps provide retirement support (food and medical care) for the retired law enforcement K9s, who have unconditionally served their communities for years.
To date, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation has assisted over 4,000 Georgia K9s by providing narcotics for training exercises, 160 K9 protection vests, 81 heat alarms, and 500-plus training equipment seminars. Trainings were presented to numerous K9 teams throughout Georgia, and assistance has been provided to d 200-plus retired K9s.
