Three area golfers were recently named All-State by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association, including two male golfers from Carrollton High School and one female golfer from Bremen High School.
Carrollton's Caleb Wall and Luke Able made the All-State lineup for class AAAAAA, and Bremen's Emma Marshall made the cut in class AA.
Marshall, a sophomore at BHS, finished in sixth place at the 2A state championship tournament this year at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins. She also had the second-lowest mark at the 3-AA area tournament, just one stroke behind first place.
Wall has been the highlight of local high school golf this year, as he finished the season as the low medalist at the 6A state championship tournament on Jekyll Island this year.
So, it only follows that Wall was not only named All-State, but he was also given the title of 6A Player of the Year.
Able has also been a bright spot for Carrollton's golf team this season. Able was the team's highest individual placer at the Trojan Invitational this year, ending in 11th place competing against a slew of nationally-ranked golfers.
