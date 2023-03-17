Three Haralson County communities' governing bodies will hold meetings on Monday night. 

The Tallapoosa City Council will continue their discussion on the Alcohol ordinance, Blight ordinance, Urban Camping ordinance and Building Permit Moratorium ordinance. The public is welcome to participate in the discussion and give feedback to their city representatives. The meeting will be held at the Tallapoosa Senior Center at 160 Windom Street, Tallapoosa, GA 30176. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. 

