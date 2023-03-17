Three Haralson County communities' governing bodies will hold meetings on Monday night.
The Tallapoosa City Council will continue their discussion on the Alcohol ordinance, Blight ordinance, Urban Camping ordinance and Building Permit Moratorium ordinance. The public is welcome to participate in the discussion and give feedback to their city representatives. The meeting will be held at the Tallapoosa Senior Center at 160 Windom Street, Tallapoosa, GA 30176. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Buchanan council will also meet at Buchanan City Hall, 4300 Ga Hwy 120, Buchanan, GA 30113. The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. with the discussion based on wooden bridge area improvements. The council will hold their monthly meeting after the work session which is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The Buchanan council will discuss a library update with Jana Gentry, a representative of Main Street. Tina Southern will also be discussing information and the council will head into executive session which will discuss legal and personnel matters. The council will discuss department updates after executive session.
The Bremen City Council will have their meeting at 7 p.m at the Public Safety complex, 191 Georgia Avenue N. in Bremen. The council will be discussing Recreation Commission appointments with Matt Cody. They will also discuss an annexation request for Middle Creek Community at Crosstown Parkway. All residents are invited to attend the meeting with any questions or concerns about the above topics.
