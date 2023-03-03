The Bremen Fire Department responded to a fire on Marchman Street in the middle of the night on March 3, 2023, that resulted in the death of three people.

According to the press release from Fire Chief Jay Hurley, on March 3, Bremen Fire Rescue Engine 61, Truck 61, Quick 61, and Haralson County Fire Engines 1,7,9 and 10 responded to a residential structure fire on Marchman Street in the overnight hours Friday morning.

Trending Videos