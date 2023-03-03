The Bremen Fire Department responded to a fire on Marchman Street in the middle of the night on March 3, 2023, that resulted in the death of three people.
According to the press release from Fire Chief Jay Hurley, on March 3, Bremen Fire Rescue Engine 61, Truck 61, Quick 61, and Haralson County Fire Engines 1,7,9 and 10 responded to a residential structure fire on Marchman Street in the overnight hours Friday morning.
Hurley stated in his release that the fire units were met with heavy fire and zero visibility smoke upon arrival.
The Bremen Fire Rescue division initiated simultaneous fire attack and search procedures according to the press release. Hurley stated that Engine 61 began extinguishing the fire, while Truck 61 located and rescued one trapped occupant. Haralson County arrived on the scene and assisted with their own rescue and fire attack. Two more victims were located and removed from the structure by the two departments. All three victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, and one firefighter was treated for non-life-threatening injury at the hospital.
The Bremen Fire Department is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.