"Sounds of Liberty Concert" set for July 4 in Carrollton

The 2023 “Sounds of Liberty Concert" in Carrollton will begin at 8:15 p.m. on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4 on the Carrollton City Schools campus off the Carrollton Bypass. Following the live music performed by the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, a fireworks display accompanied by the sounds of everyone’s favorite patriotic melodies will conclude the evening.

The Carroll Symphony, The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra, and the Carrollton Wind Ensemble will be filling the air with American music for three days, starting Saturday, July 1, continuing on Sunday, July 2, and capping off on Tuesday, July 4th.

Admission to each of these family-friendly events is free.