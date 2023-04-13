Three days is a long time to wait, especially when you don’t know how long you will have to wait or what you are waiting for. You are just waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop, a signal to sound, a sign that something is going to happen. Between 3 pm on Friday and sometime early on the third day, the disciples of Jesus scattered and waited. They didn’t know what would happen to them. They were afraid to gather, afraid of being found out, maybe even killed. This was not the way things were supposed to go, of that, they were sure. This could not be the end, they hoped and prayed. All they could do was wait.
When Easter comes, they have been waiting three days. The women arrive early in the morning at the tomb to do the work of anointing the body after the Sabbath. Each of the four gospels tells a slightly different story, but they all agree on two things. The large round stone that had been placed in front of the tomb to close it off had been rolled away, and the women were the first witnesses of the Resurrection.
Bishop Robin Dease, in her Easter message to United Methodists in North Georgia, pointed out that the stone was not rolled away because Jesus needed to escape from the tomb. The risen Christ can walk through walls. No stone would hold him back. The stone was rolled away so the disciples could look in and see that it was empty and believe that Jesus was risen. She then extended the invitation to us today. The stone is rolled away from the tomb so that we can look inside. The question is, what do we see when we look inside? What do we need to see to believe?
I have been pondering that all week. What do I see when I look inside the tomb? What does my soul need to bring me out of despair and fear and confusion? When the world seems like it’s ending, what do we need to help us hold on to faith? When we are going through the long three days of waiting, what do we need to keep on keeping on?
When our marriage is falling apart, do we dare to look inside and find an ember that just needs a little wind to revive love and forgiveness? When the friend we trusted has betrayed us, could we see a way through to a second chance? When the tests come back and the diagnosis is bad news, can we look past the big stone and see hope inside? Despite all that we know, can we pray for a miracle?
The invitation of Easter is to look inside the tomb and see that Jesus is not there. It is the Easter paradox that the absence of Jesus leads to something good and life-giving. Because Jesus is not in the tomb, we have a way to look at the world through resurrection faith. Looking into the empty tomb, we can see despair turned to hope, fear turned to wonder, and death turned to life. The waiting is over, the new day has dawned, and Christ has risen. It’s time to go and tell others what we have seen and heard.
Easter faith rolls away those things that stand between us and new life, opening a way through where we can see the possibilities for love, forgiveness, mercy, faith, and new life. Jesus didn’t need an escape plan, and neither do we. Following the resurrected Christ is a journey that leads us deeper into connection and sacrifice and giving of ourselves. We aren’t looking for an escape pod to heaven. We are seeking to build the kingdom of heaven on earth where the poor are blessed, the hungry are fed, the oppressed set free, and enemies turned to friends.
What are the stones that we need to move out of the way for others so they can look inside and see for themselves and believe the good news? Christ is risen! Alleluia!
