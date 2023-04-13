Three days is a long time to wait, especially when you don’t know how long you will have to wait or what you are waiting for. You are just waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop, a signal to sound, a sign that something is going to happen. Between 3 pm on Friday and sometime early on the third day, the disciples of Jesus scattered and waited. They didn’t know what would happen to them. They were afraid to gather, afraid of being found out, maybe even killed. This was not the way things were supposed to go, of that, they were sure. This could not be the end, they hoped and prayed. All they could do was wait.

When Easter comes, they have been waiting three days. The women arrive early in the morning at the tomb to do the work of anointing the body after the Sabbath. Each of the four gospels tells a slightly different story, but they all agree on two things. The large round stone that had been placed in front of the tomb to close it off had been rolled away, and the women were the first witnesses of the Resurrection.

Trending Videos