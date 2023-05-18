Three winners of the 2023 Coca Cola Award at Central High School were recognized during the CHS Honors & Awards Night.
The Coca Cola Scholar Athlete Award was presented to Morgan Smith. She ran track and has maintained a high grade point average throughout high school.
Karley Fuller was recognized as the recipient of the Coca Cola Achievement Award. Fuller has won numerous awards and accolades through her high school career as a pitcher for the Lady Lions softball team while maintaining a high grade point average.
Jaidyn Kierbow was named winner of the Coca Cola Extra Mile Award. The citation honors a student who, in the face of difficulty and tragedy, continues to strive for excellence and never offers excuses.
