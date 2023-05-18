Central High Coca Cola Award Winners 2023

Three Central High students who were recently named 2023 Coca Cola Award winners in recognition of their achievements are pictured from left to right holding plaques, including Carley Fuller, Morgan Smith, and Jaidyn Kierbow. They are shown with CHS Principal Kelly Edwards.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Three winners of the 2023 Coca Cola Award at Central High School were recognized during the CHS Honors & Awards Night.

The Coca Cola Scholar Athlete Award was presented to Morgan Smith. She ran track and has maintained a high grade point average throughout high school.

