Three Lions sign their National Letter of Intent.
The Central Carroll Lions had three football players sign their national letter of intent to officially declare what school they will be attending in the fall of 2023. The three players were defensive end Juliuz Walton who will be attending Charleston Southern University, offensive guard Tray Hodges going to Coffeyville Community College, and linebacker Kameron Edge who will be attending Jacksonville State University.
Walton commented on his decision to become a Buccaneer, crediting his faith to the decision. “They are big on faith and that is something I hold close to my heart.” Walton also felt welcomed by the coaching staff and how they believed in him throughout the recruiting process.
According to MaxPreps, Walton recorded 132 total tackles during his time as a part of the Lions defense, 79 of which came this season. He also averaged 5.5 tackles per game and forced 22 sacks during his three years on varsity.
Coach Nathan Horsley has coached Walton since he was in eighth grade and said exactly what Charleston Southern would be getting from Walton. Horsley explained that he offers the versatility to put pressure on the quarterback and has the ability to drop back into coverage.
Hodges signed to become a Raven and will be going the junior college route. He will be looking to move on in two years and make a move to a four year school. When asked about the strongest part of his game Hodges talked about his pass blocking ability that has helped the Lions in his four years on varsity. However, he does feel that his run blocking ability is underrated at the moment.
Coach Smiley believes Hodges has a lot more to give to the game of football saying, “He is a guy whose best football is still ahead of him”.Smiley is confident in the ability and work ethic of Hodges and is proud of his decision to go the juco route in order for him to get recruited again in two years.
Edge signed to Jacksonville State and will be playing linebacker for the Gamecocks. When making his decision Edge recognized the reputation of Jacksonville State to develop great athletes. Edge felt at home when he made his visit to Jacksonville State because of the beautiful campus and he felt he fit in perfectly.
Coach Horsley described Edge as a “diamond in the rough” alluding to the fact many coaches wrote him off after his injury. Edge only played three games his junior year but bounced back nicely his senior year. Horsley believes that many coaches are going to be upset in a few years when they see just how talented Edge is.
Edge recorded 86 tackles this season ending the season with an average of 7.2 tackles per game as a linebacker. Edge also forced five turnovers causing four fumbles and adding an interception.
