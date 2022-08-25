Carrollton Police Department announced on Tuesday three CPD corporals were recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at a ceremony earlier this summer.
At MADD Georgia’s 18th annual Golden Shield Honors, Corporals Kyle Marshall, Daniel Detwiler and Quintin Bange were recognized for their “outstanding commitment to highway safety.”
“We are proud of these law enforcement professionals who always go above and beyond and are dedicated to protecting the lives of our citizens,” CPD’s Facebook announcing the honors said.
Detwiler was recognized for 15 Drug Recognition Expert evaluations, Marshall was recognized for 53 DUI arrests, and Bange was recognized for 28 DUI arrests.
According to CPD officials, there are many indicators that someone may be driving under the influence and different officers may notice different indicators from different individuals.
CPD officials gave examples of some indicators of someone driving under the influence. Some driving indicators may be failure to maintain a lane, running a stop sign, speeding, driving “too slow,” or involved in an accident.
According to police, when they pull a vehicle over or respond to an accident and make contact with the driver, they may notice slurred speech, smell alcohol, or notice watery/glassy eyes.
“There really is no one first indication as all cases are different,” police said.
“I’m very proud of these three officers and the impact they’ve made and continue to make in Carrollton. All three are strong leaders in the department, and they have certainly led by example in the area of DUI eradication. DUI is a real danger to the community, and it takes dedication and passion to stay on top of it year to year. In Carrollton, if you choose to drive drunk, just know that we have trained officers like these who will not only stop and arrest you but will also follow through to ensure that you are prosecuted and held accountable,” Captain JJ Cole, of CPD Uniformed Patrol Division, said.
