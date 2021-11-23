Many Carrollton nonprofit organizations will be participating in GAgives on Giving Tuesday — an International Day of giving which takes place on Nov. 30.
Those participating in Carrollton include: Carroll County CASA, Cultivating You Inc., and West Georgia Advocacy Prevention and Resource Center.
“From animal rescues and food banks to the arts, environment, education, senior care, and so much more, there are hundreds of nonprofits supporting their communities in a myriad of ways already registered to be a part of this year’s initiative, including many based in and serving Atlanta communities,” said Karen Beavor, founder and CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.
Led by the Georgia Center for non-profits, GAgives on Giving Tuesday aims to bring attention to the work and worth of the nonprofit sector.
The movement reaches millions of people, with campaigns and activities in all 50 states and 150 countries, throughout the year, culminating on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied 556,000 individual contributions and raised more than $70 million for the nonprofits across Georgia that work tirelessly for positive and lasting change.
In 2020, more than 1,200 nonprofits across the state received funds throughout the official giving portal at GAgives.org, with more than $24 million raised overall, topping 2019’s record total by 84%.
This year, the GAgives team has provided participating nonprofits with additional trainings and resources to assist in maximizing their fundraising potential.
Beavor said Person-to-Person (P2P) campaigning are being taught and supported, empowering nonprofits to engage their board members, volunteers, and other supporters in fundraising.
And with using their own networks, these P2P campaigners share personal stories about the organization they support, explain why they give, and encourage others not only to give, but to use the same P2P campaign methods themselves.
“Nonprofits and the people that they support, need our assistance to continue their work,” said Beavor. “Work that benefits us all, from educational resources for students to job trainings and placements for the unemployed to meals for the elderly; protection of our rivers, parks, and more.
“We all have causes that are meaningful to us and our communities, and a gift of any size will make a difference — as will encouraging others to give. Together, we hope to lead another record breaking day of #GAgenerosity.”
