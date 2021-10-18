Three Carrollton High students named Commended Students

Three Carrollton High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Emily Conn, John Van Valen, and Andrew Herndon are among a total of 50,000 commended students nationwide.
“All of these students are among our top academic performers, but are also well-rounded, gifted students involved in many school activities,” said CHS Principal Ian Lyle.
“That is a combination for life success that will serve them well. We are very proud of all of them.”
Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students are among the top 2% of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Conn, the daughter of Jody and Sharon Conn, is involved with National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Beta Club, HOSA, and Outdoors Club.
She also attended the state leadership conference for HOSA and was an Honor Marshall her junior year.
Herndon, the son of Neal and Lisa Herndon, is captain of the Speech and Debate Team, Academic Bowl, Jimmy Carter History Bowl, and Student Council.
Additionally, Herndon was an Honor Marshall his junior year and is also an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Van Valen, the son of Gary and Carola Van Valen, is involved with National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Student Council, Academic Team, Key Club, Stream Renovation Club, and Cross Country.
He has a black beat in Taekwondo and plays the pan flute in shows at the Aurora Theater.
