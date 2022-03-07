The qualifying process for candidates wanting to run for the future vacant seats on the Carroll County Board of Commissioners began Monday morning.
Commissioners' terms in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will end on Dec. 31. District 6 Commissioner George Chambers announced he is not running for another term.
So far, three candidates have qualified for Chambers’ seat. They are Debbie Miles Neal, Vickie Anderson, and Danny Bailey.
Chambers told other local media outlets that he is endorsing Neal, who was born and raised in Mount Zion and is also a local business owner.
“I, like all those before me, will be coming to your neighborhood to listen to your concerns in our district. I would like to ask you not to sic your dog on me or pull your gun, just look for a silver GMC truck. I, or someone helping me, will be more than happy to drop off a yard sign at your house if you’d like one,” Neal said on her Facebook page. “Important life decisions do not come easy for me these days without a large amount of soul searching. It takes a lot of self reflection and heart to heart conversations with the ones I really trust to be totally honest and transparent with me. And then I sit back and listen for God to speak to my heart. Last week that voice came through loud and clear in a very impromptu conversation. This wasn’t the sole reason I decided to do this but it was the 'aha' moment that I needed in order to come to the conclusion to move forward.”
Bailey, who was born and raised in Bowdon, contemplated running for this seat for the past two terms, but concluded that those moments were not the right timing.
“I was born and raised in Bowdon, lived there all my life, so I’m very familiar with the district. One of the main concerns I have is that I feel like District 6 is probably one of the last agricultural areas left really in the county that’s not getting growth pushing its way, but it's coming,” Bailey said. “So I want to make sure that we are able to look at a comprehensive plan, make sure we follow that guideline and update it where it needs to be and see if we can keep that as agricultural as we can with smart growth because we know growth’s going to come but we just need to make sure we manage it right and not overburden our infrastructure plan. I think our employees for Carroll County is our number one resource. I want to make sure we take care of those because each time we train individuals and they leave and go somewhere else that’s just money that the county’s losing that's costing our taxpayers. If we can look at the overall picture of the employee package and things we offer those guys and make a better work environment I think it will save us a lot of tax money. And I used to work for the county as a fireman for years so I understand that side of the problem also from a county employee perspective. I hope that allows me to look at the situation a little different and maybe offer something to the rest of the commissioners, something they haven’t seen because they haven’t been on that side yet.”
Anderson is a former District 2 commissioner who was the first woman to serve in 120 years when she was initially elected and served 12 years.
Qualifying candidates have to pay a qualifying fee of $260.96 for the commissioners board. The deadline to qualify is Friday, March 11 at noon.
Primary election day will be May 24.
