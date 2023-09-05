Three people were arrested over Labor Day weekend in relation to the theft of a pair of jet skis from Alabama. Michael David McCormick, 52, of Roopville, Michael Ryan McCormick, 32, of Bowdon, and Ashley Chiarenza, 38 were all arrested Monday and charged with Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
According to the incident report from Deputy Chris Cox, Michael David McCormick was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Michael Ryan McCormick was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, as well as cited for an Obstructed Tag and Driving While License Suspended. Chiarenza did not receive any additional charges.
According to the report from Cox, he was advised by Corporal Kyle Tovey to check near Highway 27 and Old Bremen road near the Shell Gas Station for a tan Nissan truck. Upon arriving at the scene, Cox saw the vehicle with an obstructed tag as well as a white male driver, a male passenger, and a female behind the passenger. Once Cox got behind the vehicle the driver abruptly turned the Nissan truck back into the shell station. Cox then activated his blue lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Cox approached the driver’s side and asked for the license. The driver advised Cox that he did not have his license but provided the name Michael Ryan McCormick and a date of birth. Cox then asked the passenger who provided a Florida license that identified as Michael David McCormick. The female did not have a license either but provided the name Ashley Chiarenza.
Cox proceeded to run all three occupants through dispatch. According to the report, Michael Ryan McCormick returned with a suspended license and no warrants and the other two returned with no warrants.
Cox contacted Tovey and told him who was in the vehicle and Tovey advised him to arrest all three occupants for theft by receiving stolen property. According to the report by Tovey from earlier Monday, he was contacted by Captain Guy Pope regarding a pair of jet skis stolen from Alabama.
Tovey was instructed that a tracker had indicated the jet skis were at 617 East Highway 5 and 2000 East Highway 5. Tovey went down East Highway 5 to search for the jet skis sitting in the yard of either residence. Tovey was unable to see any jet skis and contact Pope once again. At the time, Pope gave a third address on Glenlock Road. Tovey met Pope at the address where they found two jet ski Sea Doos parked on a trailer in front of the yard.
Tovey and Pope met Ricky Williams who owns the property and Matthew McCormick who lives at the residence. Both had the same story they gave saying, “Michael McCormick, Ryan McCormick, and Ashley [Chiarenza] arrived at this residence in a tan in color with homemade camo on the side of a Nissan truck extended cab and asked if they could drop off the jet skis.”
According to the report, “Ricky Williams explained to me that Michael [McCormick] and Ryan [McCormick] told him that they were going to be back in about an hour after they cashed a check at the Shell Station. Ricky told me that he gave them permission to drop it off.”
According to Cox’s report, at the scene he instructed Michael Ryan McCormick to step out of the vehicle and he was placed in handcuffs. A GSP trooper arrived on scene and reportedly found a pistol underneath a shirt in the driver seat and secured the weapon. Cox then proceeded to check Michael Ryan McCormick’s pockets and found a piece of paper in his right front watch pocket. Inside the piece of paper, Cox reportedly found a white crystal substance of suspected methamphetamine.
A Carrollton Police Department Officer arrived on the scene and approached the passenger Michael David McCormick. The officer informed him that he was under arrest for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Once outside the vehicle, the officer checked his pockets and allegedly found a white crystal substance of suspected meth in his front right watch pocket.
Cox then had Chiarenza step out of the vehicle and placed her under arrest for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Another deputy arrived on scene to conduct the search of Chiarenza but nothing illegal was found.
