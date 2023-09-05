Three people were arrested over Labor Day weekend in relation to the theft of a pair of jet skis from Alabama. Michael David McCormick, 52, of Roopville, Michael Ryan McCormick, 32, of Bowdon, and Ashley Chiarenza, 38 were all arrested Monday and charged with Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

According to the incident report from Deputy Chris Cox, Michael David McCormick was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Michael Ryan McCormick was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, as well as cited for an Obstructed Tag and Driving While License Suspended. Chiarenza did not receive any additional charges.