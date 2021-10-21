Central, Bremen and defending Class AA state champion Heard County stamped their tickets back to the GHSA Elite 8 in Columbus with victories in the Sweet 16.
Now all three teams will head to the South Commons Softball Complex starting next Thursday with hopes of winning a state title.
Bremen and Heard County will compete in the Class AA tournament, while Central will attempt to bring home its state title in the Class AAAA tournament.
The Elite 8 portion of the state tournament will be double elimination.
Central swept Bainbridge in the best-of -three series with two mercy rule victories.
Bremen swept Bleckley County in its elite-eight contest.
Heard County had a hard-fought series against Dodge County, but prevailed to keep its state championship homes alive.
In its series, Central rolled past Bainbridge with two mercy-rule victories.
The Lady Lions won 11-0 and 12-1 to advance.
In its 11-0 contest, Karley Fuller tossed a no-hitter striking out six.
The Lady Lions also pounded out 12 hits.
Several Lady Lions got into the hitting act with Leigha Adams and Emma Shoemaker hitting home runs.
Shoemaker and Isbella Ripatti each doubled and Chelsea Jeffers tripled.
In the nightcap that helped Central make its reservations to Columbus,
Alexis Warren struck out four from the pitching circle.
Ava Tyson doubled in the contest and Ripatti homered.
Fuller added to her pitching performance in the first game with a solid outing from the plate in the second contest thanks to three RBIs.
Tyson finished with two RBIs.
Bremen beats Bleckley County: The Lady Blue Devils made it a really frustrating day for Bleckley County, shutting out the Lady Royals twice.
Bremen won 7-0 and 3-0 and will head to the Elite 8 after turning in impressive defensive performances over the last four games.
The Lady Blue Devils have pitched shutouts in their last three performances and have outscored opponents 33-2 in their last four games.
In its 7-0 decision, Ella Harrod homered and hit a double en route to the win.
Hali Duke also doubled.
Zoe Cook and Ella Smith each drove in two runs each.
Emalee Morris picked up the win and had two strikeouts.
Payton Terrell had three strikeouts in relief.
In the 3-0 victory, Lindsey Haley struckout seven en route to the win.
Duke and Smith had two RBIs each.
Heard County advances to Elite 8:
The Heard County Lady Braves flexe their offensive muscle, sweeping Dodge County with two games where they scored in double digits.
Heard County won the first game 14-13 in extra innings and held on for a 13-8 win in the clincher.
In game one, Heard County fell behind 12-1 before putting together an impressive rally.
Heard County out hit Dodge County 15-13 in the first game and 16-14 in the second game.
