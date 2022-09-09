Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-car crash in Roopville that sent three people involved to Atlanta hospitals.
On Sept. 8, Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Highway 27. The GSP investigation determined that a Ford Focus was attempting to turn left off Welcome Road in Roopville to travel north on State Route 1.
A Ford Expedition SUV was traveling south on State Route 1, per GSP. The Ford Focus allegedly failed to yield to the Expedition, and struck the front of the SUV, per GSP.
Three individuals were airlifted to Metro Atlanta hospitals for treatment, including a juvenile. At this time, the status of the individuals’ injuries are unknown.
The investigative results are preliminary as this crash is still under investigation.
