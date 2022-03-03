A Temple man was arrested after threatening his girlfriend on Wednesday.
Cpl. C. Thompson was present at the Temple Police Department in the parking lot when he was flagged down.
The victim stated to Thompson that her live-in boyfriend and father to her two children with one on the way allegedly stated to her that he was going to “break her neck,” according to the police report.
He was identified as Roderick Tramane Dunson, 37, of Temple.
She also mentioned that she was assaulted, but Thompson acknowledged in his report that he was not able to visibly observe any marks on her. The victim managed to record the incident which is also available via Thompson’s body camera.
In the video dated March 2, Thompson witnessed someone stating to the victim that he was going to break her neck. The victim acknowledged that this incident occurred at her mother’s Temple residence and that Dunson allegedly has a small, green handgun with him and has threatened to burn the house down, the report said.
Dunson was not present at the time the statement was taken, but was wanted for aggravated battery confirmed by 911 dispatch on March 3 at 12:01 a.m.
He was located, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery-family violence, criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.
Dunson is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
