On a 2-1 count in the bottom of an extra eighth inning last Thursday, Carrollton Lady Trojan Kaitie Thornton delivered a game-winning RBI double on a line-drive into right-center field to defeat the defending A-DI state softball champion Heard County Braves, 7-6.
Thornton led the Trojans’ offense all night long with a team-high four hits on five at bats, including four runs batted in. The game winner was Thornton’s third extra-base hit of the evening, as she also had an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings and another double to lead off the second inning.
Amira Johnson, who scored the winning run as a baserunner, was the only other Trojan with multiple hits, going two-for-four at the plate.
Thursday’s extra-inning contest was also a battle of young pitchers, as Carrollton freshman Maycie Guest and Heard County sophomore Auna Brice both dueled for the entire game for either team.
Guest allowed six runs (four earned) on 13 hits with two strikeouts and three walks through eight innings, throwing 143 total pitches.
Brice allowed seven runs (three earned) on eight hits, tossing three strikeouts and six walks through 149 total pitches in seven and two-thirds innings.
In Heard County’s 13-hit offensive night, five different batters had multiple hits, with Makenlie Lasseter and Kailey Blair leading the way with three hits each.
Blair put Heard County in the lead in the first inning before Carrollton’s Tayarri Simmons stole home to tie the game up 1-1 through the first frame.
Carrollton clung to a 5-4 lead going into the seventh inning before Heard County tied the game up and retook the lead on an RBI single by Madison Denny and an RBI double by Emily Mock.
Heard County led 6-5. Carrollton had one more inning in regulation to make something happen.
And happen, something did.
Thornton’s triple tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, giving both teams a shot to come out on top yet again. And Thornton’s heroics set herself up for more heroics with the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.
Carrollton (3-8, 1-0) will be at home against Pebblebrook for their second region game of the season on Tuesday Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Heard County (6-4, 1-0) will be at home on Tuesday as well, against area rival Temple for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
