On a 2-1 count in the bottom of an extra eighth inning last Thursday, Carrollton Lady Trojan Kaitie Thornton delivered a game-winning RBI double on a line-drive into right-center field to defeat the defending A-DI state softball champion Heard County Braves, 7-6.

Thornton led the Trojans’ offense all night long with a team-high four hits on five at bats, including four runs batted in. The game winner was Thornton’s third extra-base hit of the evening, as she also had an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings and another double to lead off the second inning.