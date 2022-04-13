Thompson wants to 'change culture' at DOL

Bruce Thompson wants to “change the culture” at the Georgia Department of Labor.
Thompson, a state Senator from White in Bartow County, is one of three Republicans running for Georgia Labor Commissioner. The seat is open, with Republican incumbent Mark Butler not seeking reelection.
Thompson will face Kartik Bhatt and Mike Coan in the May 24 GOP primary, with the winner moving on to the general election in the fall against one of five Democrats including state Rep. William Boddie, whose district includes part of Douglas County.
Thompson was in Douglasville on Tuesday to attend the signing of the so-called constitutional carry bill — which he co-sponsored in the Senate — by Gov. Brian Kemp at Gable Sporting Goods. He stopped by the Sentinel for an editorial meeting and later spoke to the Douglas County Republican Women.
A Montana native, Thompson calls himself a “serial entrepreneur” and has started several small businesses, including two automatic swimming pool cover businesses that grew to become the largest in the Southeast before being acquired, and The Thompson Insurance Group, which he grew to six offices with more than $10 million in annual premiums. He also served for six years in the Army National Guard in tanks.
He said Georgia already had “labor strains” and “workforce issues” prior to COVID-19 and that “the pandemic only highlighted that.”
He recalled thousands of Georgians trying unsuccessfully to get through to the Department of Labor as the pandemic forced businesses to close and lay off employees. He said the department still has open cases from 2020.
Thompson said the first fix he’d make on Day One is to “help everyone understand that we’ve got to behave differently in that agency, from top to bottom.”
“That means we’ve got to start answering the phone,” Thompson said. “People are calling because it’s an emergency. We’re the ER. We’re not a doctor’s office where someone wants to schedule way far out. We’re an emergency room and people need us, regardless of where they are politically. It’s one of those unique situations where we’re going to get the privilege to be able to serve everybody.”
He said within the first six months, he would modernize the technology of the labor department, pointing to “antiquated” software used by the agency he said needs updating. Thompson said modernizing the software will make it easier to file legitimate claims.
The second thing Thompson wants to do is help rebuild relationships between the labor department and stakeholders in business. Specifically, he said that in years past, the department had roundtables with business leaders who could talk about what they were experiencing and what they needed from the labor department. Those roundtables were abolished, he said, but he would bring them back.
“We’ve got to reestablish that so that people can feel like ‘hey, my voice is heard,’ and instead of it being a top down. it’s a bottom up,” Thompson said.
The third thing he said he wants to do is put a heavy focus on workforce development, including what he calls “four verticals” — students, retirees, veterans and people who have been incarcerated and are reentering the job market.
He pointed to an apprenticeship program in Coweta County Schools he wants to take statewide, helping young people get into the trades and hot areas like cybersecurity.
“We want to be able to get these young people at a young age, many who are coming from broken homes and don’t see a way out, get them engaged early on where they see a way out, that they have a path to break that cycle,” he said.
He said states like Arizona have “tapped into their retired population” and found that people who are retired may not want to work 40-60 hours but may want to work 10-20 hours using the skills they have.
And Thompson said he set up a task force and worked with former Gov. Nathan Deal on helping those who were incarcerated find work.
“We can all agree, regardless of where we are on the political spectrum, that when someone is incarcerated and they came out of being in that environment, we want them to be gainfully employed,” he said. “We want them to be able to do better than they were that got them in there and not wind up back in.”
He said big companies like Coke have programs set up for veterans. But he noted that 63% of the economy is “driven by small businesses,” many of which “don’t know how to tap into someone who’s coming out (of the military) that has skills.”
He said he would take those “four verticals” — students, retirees, veterans and formerly incarcerated people — and “create the largest indeed.com, so to speak, that any of us can access and see who people are, where they are, what their skill sets are.”
Thompson was first elected to the state Senate in 2013.
He said he didn’t seek out political office, but was asked to run nine years ago because of his business background.
“I have been tagged as a bulldog and a bulldozer, and I think that’s what it’s going to take in this environment to go into an agency,” he said. “It’s not a highlighted agency, it’s not sexy, but it is definitely very important, as we can see, toward our economy. Labor is affecting everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.