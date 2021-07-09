Natalie and London Smith were married June 26 at Cuthbert First Presbyterian Church in Cuthbert, Georgia, by Dr. Tom McLendon.
The bride is the former Natalie Thompson of Augusta, Georgia, who is the Registrar of the Augusta Museum of History and a 2014 honor graduate of the University of Georgia. She is also a 2016 master’s degree graduate of George Washington University, Washington D.C. She was given in marriage by her father, Darin Garland. She is the daughter of Mr. Garland and Tessa Garland, of Cuthbert, and her late father, Tom Thompson.
The groom is London Smith of North Augusta, South Carolina. Mr. Smith is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Terrell G. Bailey of Roopville. He is an accountant/auditor for the University System of Georgia and is a 2013 bachelor's and 2018 master’s degree graduate of Augusta State University. Mr. Smith is the son of Forrest and Lucy Smith of North Augusta.
Emily Wilson of Chicago served as Maid of Honor during the ceremony. Bridesmaids were Jayla Burch of Snowmass Village, Colorado; Katie McCurry, Abbeville, South Carolina; and Allison Thompson, Nashville.
Forrest Smith, father of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Jacob Porter of Greenville, South Carolina; Alex Harper, Charlotte, North Carolina; Alex DeLoach, Athens, Georgia; Sterling Olson, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Tyler Thompson, Savannah.
The reception was held at Nubbintown Farm, Eidson, Georgia.
The couple will reside at 1402 Observatory Ave., North Augusta.
