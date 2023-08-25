Hunter Burns, 19, of Thomaston, Georgia was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly murdering Andrew Gilland, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia. CCSO Deputy Levi Cavender was initially dispatched to the scene.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:00 p.m. CCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on Oak Grove Road due to the discovery of a body. The body was the homeowner, Gilland, who was deceased.
An investigation was conducted which found that Gilland was shot multiple times while he was inside of his home. The investigation also led to investigators learning about Burns who would visit the home and work as a handy-man for Gilland.
Investigators discovered that Burns was at the residence on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 and they were able to track him at his home in Thomaston, Georgia. Investigators questioned Burns about the incident to which he allegedly confessed to being responsible for the death of Gilland. Burns informed investigators that there was a confrontation between the two that began with a quarrel about money.
Burns was arrested and brought back to the Carroll County Jail where he was charged with the murder of Gilland.
