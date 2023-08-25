Hunter Burns, 19, of Thomaston, Georgia was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly murdering Andrew Gilland, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia. CCSO Deputy Levi Cavender was initially dispatched to the scene.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:00 p.m. CCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on Oak Grove Road due to the discovery of a body. The body was the homeowner, Gilland, who was deceased.