Thomasene DuBose Brannon, age 73 of Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1948, to the late Charles Wesley DuBose, Jr. and the late Mary Alice Davidson DuBose. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Thomas Brannon and step-son, Chris Brannon. Thomasene retired from the Haralson County School System after 32 years as a teacher of 4th and 5th graders at Buchanan Elementary School. As well as teaching, working with her hands was also a passion, and she loved quilting, embroidering, and tole painting. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Charles Wesley DuBose and Nita of Tennessee; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Patrick Thornton of Tampa, FL; sister of the heart and her husband, Lana Elefante and Ely of Buchanan as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Brannon-Perryman Cemetery at 2:30 with Bishop Seth Hardin and George Patrick Thornton officiating. The eulogy will be given by Lana Elefante. The family will receive friends on Saturday from Noon until 2:00 PM at Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel . Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the DuBose-Brannon family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomasene Brannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos