Thomas Wayne Cook of Waco, Georgia passed away at home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1946.
His battle with respiratory illness took him from friends and family, but his writing legacy will live on in the books he authored under the pen name, Thomas Young.
Tom is survived by his brother, Paul Cook, his sister, Gloria Blount, of Florida and his companion Marty Harrison of Waco. His ashes will be buried beside his mother’s grave in Jacksonville, Florida with a graveside service.
Tom was proud to have served his country in the Airforce from 1965 to 1969. He gained his RN degree from Florida Community College and enjoyed a successful career in Nursing in Florida and Georgia for 30 years.
As a writer, Tom was instrumental in helping found the Carrollton Writers’ Guild, and contributed greatly to its growth over the years. He will be fondly remembered by writers in the Guild who benefited from his advice and support
