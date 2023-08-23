Mr. Thomas Wardel Glass Jr., age 69 of Bremen Georgia passed away Aug. 19, 2023. His viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. His Memorial services will be Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church Bremen, Ga. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Glass, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.