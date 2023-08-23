Mr. Thomas Wardel Glass Jr., age 69 of Bremen Georgia passed away Aug. 19, 2023. His viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. His Memorial services will be Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church Bremen, Ga. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History (copy)
- Ask A Master Gardener: Oh, For Pete’s Sake! What’s Next?
- Demon Copperhead: Every redneck has his day
- Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew
- Cole Field named top field by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association
- Never forget
- Whistling with Barney
- City Schools Golden Giving Program continues to grow
Most Popular
Articles
- Trojans come up half yard short against Hughes
- Man jailed in missing toddler case has warrant in Carrollton
- Central dominates week one matchup against Redan
- Carrollton woman arrested after high speed chase
- Carrollton First votes for disaffiliation from UMC
- Carrollton votes 2-1 in millage rollback
- Carroll County NAACP responds to VRPD investigation
- ACE unit makes fentanyl bust
- Georgia sees uptick in COVID cases
- Villa Rica announces election qualifying dates
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.