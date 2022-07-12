Thomas “Tommy” Oscar Haney, 79, of Carrollton passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born in 1942 on Christmas Eve in Carrollton, the son of the late Harvey Lee Haney and Ruby Lumsden Haney.
He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1960 and obtained his degree in Pharmacy from the University of Georgia in 1965. The same year, he married the love of his life, Linda Chappell. The couple returned to Carrollton in 1973. Tommy and Linda owned and operated Haney’s Drug Corner for 35 years until their retirement in 2007.
Aside from enjoying his job and fellow employees, better known as his work family, he cherished the time he got to spend with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He found enjoyment in cheering the Georgia Bulldogs to victory, traveling, and playing golf. Tommy was a longtime and faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Haney; daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Randy Cheshire and Christy and Mike Rothschild; son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Kim Haney; grandchildren, Clayton Cheshire, Thomas Cheshire, Lindy Cheshire, Taylor Haney Johnson and Zac Johnson, Wes Haney, Stone Haney, Caroline Rothschild and Samuel Rothschild.
A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. Music will be rendered by Mark Whitham. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tommy’s memory to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, www.tabernacle.org, or the charity of your choice.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
