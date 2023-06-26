Mr. Thomas “Tom” Willis, age 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 26, 2023. Tom was born August 27, 1949, to the late Cleo Willis and the late Frances Lancaster Willis.
Tom graduated from Villa Rica High School and worked for Southwire for 18 years. He became a licensed electrician and then became the owner of T&B Electric. He enjoyed woodworking and working outdoors. Tom was a Lowell United Methodist Church member and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived loving wife, Gloria Higdon Willis; son & daughter-in-law, Brandon & Cherie Willis; daughter & son-in-law, Melissa & Mike Lorentz; sister & brother-in-law, Mary Jo & Randy Lipham; and grandchildren, Tyler Willis, Caidon Willis, Danielle Lorentz, Amber Lorentz & Jerry Lorentz.
Per his wishes, his body will be cremated, and a service will be held later at Lowell United Methodist Church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.Mr. Thomas “Tom” Willis, age 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 26, 2023. Tom was born August 27, 1949, to the late Cleo Willis and the late Frances Lancaster Willis.
Tom graduated from Villa Rica High School and worked for Southwire for 18 years. He became a licensed electrician and then became the owner of T&B Electric. He enjoyed woodworking and working outdoors. Tom was a Lowell United Methodist Church member and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived loving wife, Gloria Higdon Willis; son & daughter-in-law, Brandon & Cherie Willis; daughter & son-in-law, Melissa & Mike Lorentz; sister & brother-in-law, Mary Jo & Randy Lipham; and grandchildren, Tyler Willis, Caidon Willis, Danielle Lorentz, Amber Lorentz & Jerry Lorentz.
Per his wishes, his body will be cremated, and a service will be held later at Lowell United Methodist Church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Willis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.