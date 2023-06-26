Mr. Thomas “Tom” Willis, age 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 26, 2023. Tom was born August 27, 1949, to the late Cleo Willis and the late Frances Lancaster Willis.

Tom graduated from Villa Rica High School and worked for Southwire for 18 years. He became a licensed electrician and then became the owner of T&B Electric. He enjoyed woodworking and working outdoors. Tom was a Lowell United Methodist Church member and will be missed by his family and friends.

