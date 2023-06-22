The Inspiration of Thomas the Tortoise

UWG alumna Joanne Wasdin, who was inspired by a disabled tortoise to pursue a career as a naturalist, is pictured speaking to the UWG Wildlife Club about community based conservation and the Bear Creek Nature Center nonprofit organization where she works as an assistant naturalist.

 PHOTO BY JULIA MOTHERSOLDE

You never know when inspiration will strike and change your life. For 2019 University of West Georgia biology alumna Joanne Wasdin, it came in the form of a disabled gopher tortoise named Thomas.

“When I first came to the Bear Creek Nature Center, I thought I’d be more interested in ‘cute’ animals, like birds,” said Wasdin, who serves as BCNC’s assistant naturalist. “When I started working with wildlife rehabilitation and training, I ended up finding my place with reptiles.”