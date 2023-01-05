Thomas “Tee” Richard Meigs

Thomas “Tee” Richard Meigs, 30, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born May 1, 1992, in Carrollton the son of Carla White Meigs and Ricky Meigs.

Tee had a heart of gold; anyone from his childhood or adult life could confirm. He was kind, funny, charismatic, selfless, loyal, and always tried to find the positive in any situation. He was an outstanding athlete and enjoyed Friday nights spent under the lights in his No. 8 jersey. Tee graduated from Central High School in 2010. He went on to attend Lindsey Wilson College on a football scholarship and then returned to Carrollton to attend the University of West Georgia. Tee was an avid sports fan who enjoyed cheering on the Tennessee Vols and his Atlanta Braves.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Saturday, January 7, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 7
Memorial
Saturday, January 7, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
