Thomas “Tee” Richard Meigs, 30, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born May 1, 1992, in Carrollton the son of Carla White Meigs and Ricky Meigs.
Tee had a heart of gold; anyone from his childhood or adult life could confirm. He was kind, funny, charismatic, selfless, loyal, and always tried to find the positive in any situation. He was an outstanding athlete and enjoyed Friday nights spent under the lights in his No. 8 jersey. Tee graduated from Central High School in 2010. He went on to attend Lindsey Wilson College on a football scholarship and then returned to Carrollton to attend the University of West Georgia. Tee was an avid sports fan who enjoyed cheering on the Tennessee Vols and his Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister and brother-in-law, Denney & Matthew Walsh; paternal grandfather, Richard Meigs; maternal grandmother, Peggy White; aunts & uncle, Donna McJury and Cindy & Stephen Spruell; and cousins, Riley McJury, Mack McJury, Will McJury, Kaleb & Andrea Spruell, Madison & Logan Hughes, and Eliza Hughes.
Tee was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Meigs; maternal grandfather, Charles White; and uncle, Bob McJury.
The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Wally Dedman officiating.
