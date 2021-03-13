Mr. Thomas Edward Schmock, 78, of Carrollton passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Mr. Schmock was born on July 25, 1942, to the late Carl Richard Schmock and the late Rita Miller Schmock.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teressa Schmock.

Survivors include his daughters, Tracy Schmock, of Woodstock, Tamie Cundiff (Wayne), of Ellijay, Tina Pancake (Darren), of Macon, Amber Brooks (Chris), of Buchanan, and Sarah Bailey (Scott), of Temple; sons, Michael Schmock (Donna), of Carrollton and Kevin Dickey (Annette), of Pike Junction, Virginia; sister, Connie Marinucci, of Canyon, Colorado; brother, Daniel Schmock (Valerie), of Springhill, Florida; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 14, at Bellamy Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Dr. Ricky Shadrix officiating. Interment to follow at Paulding Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday, March 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mar 13
Visitation
Saturday, March 13, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bellamy Funeral Home Hiram
3551 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
HIRAM, GA 30141
Mar 14
Service
Sunday, March 14, 2021
3:00PM
Bellamy Chapel Hiram
3551 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
HIRAM, GA 30141
