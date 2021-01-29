Thomas John “Tom” Sanders, 76 of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Private family memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Family will begin gathering at noon, with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freedom for the Future fund at Ephesus Baptist Church of
Villa Rica.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks MUST be worn.To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
