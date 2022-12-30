Thomas Rodney Ward, 67, of Temple, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1955. He is the son of the late Thomas Verlon “John” Ward and Sue Spake Ward.
Mr. Ward worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 20 years in Villa Rica. Prior to working for U.S.P.S, Mr. Ward worked as a General Contractor for years. He loved to cook, grill, and garden. He enjoyed his cows and doing anything outdoors. Mr. Ward was a kind, easy-going, and humble man with the patience of a saint.
In addition to his father, Mr. Ward is preceded in death by his brother in law, Jerry Parks.
Mr. Ward is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Aaron) McCullough of Carrollton, Georgia; son, Tyler (Jill) Ward of Carrollton, Georgia; sisters, Terri Parks of Temple, Georgia, Susan (Mitchell) Jiles of Villa Rica, Georgia; grandchildren, Tyler, Kason, Kole, Ava, Tori, and Marla; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Reverend Jeff Powell will be officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.