Thomas Rodney Ward, 67, of Temple, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1955. He is the son of the late Thomas Verlon “John” Ward and Sue Spake Ward.

Mr. Ward worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 20 years in Villa Rica. Prior to working for U.S.P.S, Mr. Ward worked as a General Contractor for years. He loved to cook, grill, and garden. He enjoyed his cows and doing anything outdoors. Mr. Ward was a kind, easy-going, and humble man with the patience of a saint.

