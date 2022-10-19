Thomas Ray & Karestin Lynn Honeycutt Turner

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie-the-Pooh
Heaven has gained two angels. On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, Thomas “Tommy” Ray Turner passed away surrounded by his family. Within 72 hours his beloved older sister, Karestin Lynn Honeycutt Turner, joined him in heaven.
On Feb. 7, 1997, Karestin was born the daughter of Tommy Ray Turner and Jennifer Lane Honeycutt Turner. Six years later, on Sept. 18, 2003, the family welcomed home Tommy, lovingly known as “Pooh,” and Karestin became a big sister.
Karestin graduated from Carrollton High School in 2016. She loved school, especially her music and chorus classes. She was voted “Most Beautiful Smile” and was a representative on Homecoming Court. Karestin was a natural participant in the Sparkle Pageants and loved her Barbie Dolls.
Tommy woke up every day excited about going to school and loved being a student at Carrollton High School. His family was honored to receive his posthumous degree, this week! Tommy enjoyed sitting outside, participating in Special Olympics, and eating. If a meal was particularly good, he would even say “yummy!” Together, Karestin and Tommy enjoyed participating in Shop with a Cop and with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Karestin and Tommy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved them.
They leave behind to cherish their memory, father, Tommy Ray Turner; mother, Jennifer Lane Honeycutt Turner; paternal grandparents, Thomas & Rudeen Turner; maternal grandparents, Frances & David Honeycutt; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. at West Georgia Memorial Park with Pastor Tommy Winters officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to Karestin and Tommy’s doctors, nurses, and caregivers for their exceptional care over the course of their lifetimes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to funeral expenses on the obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of their webpage
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.