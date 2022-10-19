Thomas Ray & Karestin Lynn Honeycutt Turner

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie-the-Pooh

Heaven has gained two angels. On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, Thomas “Tommy” Ray Turner passed away surrounded by his family. Within 72 hours his beloved older sister, Karestin Lynn Honeycutt Turner, joined him in heaven.

Trending Videos