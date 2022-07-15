Thomas Jefferson Hardegree, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Mr. Hardegree was born on November 2, 1934, the youngest child of Harry Clyde Hardegree and Elizabeth Preston Hardegree. He spent his childhood in Carroll County, where he acquired love for his country, baseball, and the girl next door, who became his wife of 56 years. Mr. Hardegree (or Mr. Tom to his many admirers) proudly served his country in the United States Army and had a distinguished military career. He loved his family and was the best grandfather ever.
Mr. Hardegree volunteered and enlisted in the United States Army in 1953. He graduated from basic training at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky; and he graduated from Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, where he earned a basic parachutist badge. He was then stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina with the 82nd Airborne Division in the Quartermaster Corps as a parachute rigger. He was awarded the National Defense Service Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal. After an assignment at Evreux-Fauville Air Base, France, he returned to Ft. Bragg where he served on the ACE Board, which tested new parachutes, reserves, and airplanes. While serving in this capacity, he earned Senior and Master Parachutist badges. Among his accomplishments there, he parachuted with known malfunctions in his primary parachute to test the deployment of experimental reserve parachutes. He was awarded the Bronze Star, a combat award, for his work there. From May 1967 to May 1968, Mr. Hardegree deployed to Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group and the 173rd Airborne Division. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medical with 60 Device, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm. His next duty station was Ft. Lee, Virginia, where he became an instructor at the Army Rigger School and was promoted to Warrant Officer due to his expertise in the Airborne community. His final assignment was to Ft. Davis, Panama Canal Zone, where he served with the 7th Special Forces Group. For his distinguished career, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leave Cluster. He retired from the Army in 1974 as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 after twenty years of service.
After Mr. Hardegree's retirement from the Army in 1974, he worked for the Carrollton Post Office for many years, where he made many lifetime friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardegree was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Windom Hardegree, his grandson, Michael C. Hardegree, his brother, Freddie T. Hardegree, and his grandson-in-law, Derrick N. Shaw. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kay and David Mecklin, his son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Cathy Hardegree, two grandchildren, Beth Shaw and Lindsay (Tyron) Sneddon, two bonus grandchildren, Raleigh (JJ) Mecklin and Andrew Mecklin, 11 wonderful great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Mickey Hardegree, and his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sandra Windom. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
According to his wishes, Mr. Hardegree will be cremated; and a graveside service will be held on July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Zion, Georgia, with David Mecklin officiating. The U.S. Army will provide military honors and the Carroll Masonic Lodge No. 69 F&AM will conduct masonic rites.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wreaths Across America, P. O. Box 249, Columbia, ME 04623.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
