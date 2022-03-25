Thomas Jeffers, 64, of Franklin, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. Olive Branch Baptist Church, 40 Frolona Road in Franklin. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin.
Viewing will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements Have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
