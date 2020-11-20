Thomas Hayes

Mr. Thomas William Hayes, 58, of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1961, in Carrollton, the son of the late Thomas Dillard Hayes and the late Lucille Morrow Hayes. He was a 1982 graduate of Villa Rica High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Henry Hayes.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Johnny Joe Hayes, Sr., and his wife, Kimberly, of Temple, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Johnny Joe Hayes, Jr. (Elisa), Michael Hayes (Rebecca), Destiny Ellis, Devin Ellis, Victoria Ellis, and Leilani Hayes; and great-nieces, Isabella Sokol, Macy Hayes, Madison Hayes, and Skyla Hayes.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Tommy Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Goshen Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
