Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 6:43 pm
Thomas H. Shackleford Jr., 94 of Bremen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Born in Decatur, he was the son of the late Thomas H. Shackleford Sr. and the late Ruth Calhoun Shackleford.
Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his discharge, he worked and retired as a machinist from Lockheed-Marietta.
Surviving is his only son, Tommy Shackleford of Bremen.
Graveside services for Mr. Thomas Shackleford will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Bremen. He will lie-in-state at Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel from 1-1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Shackleford family.
